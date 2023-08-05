MEE: French law banning Hijab is explicit violation of freedom to practise religion

SHAFAQNA- Middleeasteye wrote that the French law banning Hijab in schools and for civil servants in public institutions, passed on 15 March 2004, can legitimately be seen as an explicit violation of the freedom to practise religion. Driving this legislation more than anything appears to be the sheer rejection of, and genuine obsessive disgust for, the headscarf by the majority of French society.

French secularism has taken religion in the Christian manner – more specifically in the manner of the Protestant Reformation – by reducing it to individual belief and freedom of conscience, and confining it to private spaces, such as the home and the church. As a result, rituals or any other public forms of religious affirmation (such as the wearing of the Islamic headscarf) tend to be considered an unacceptable form of proselytist.

In the name of defending the ideals of the French secular left, certain intellectuals and media figures have no hesitation in transforming themselves into “Faqih” (Muslim jurist) or “mufti” to “prove” that the veil “is not part of Islam”, or that it is a “symbol of the slavery of women”. In a totally ethnocentric display, they project onto Muslim societies meaning and cultural interpretation that emanate only from European culture.

Such arguments clearly violate the most basic freedoms, since it is up to each individual to define and give meaning to his or her social behaviour.

Source: middleeasteye

