Egyptian Foreign Ministry claims Denmark studying legal measures to prevent the Quran burning

Denmark studying legal measures to prevent Quran burning

SHAFAQNA- Denmark is studying several legislation to prevent the recurrence of Quran burning incidents, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen affirmed this in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

Rasmussen told Shoukry that the recent incidents involving the burning and desecration of the Quran in Denmark were “regrettable and contradicted Denmark’s societal values,” the statement added.

Reiterating Egypt’s strong condemnation of Quran burning, Shoukry said that such incidents provoke Muslims worldwide. He also affirmed that these incidents violate human rights, threaten peaceful coexistence and fuel extremism.

