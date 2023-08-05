English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Pakistan: Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail

0
Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

“Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven,” Pakistan TV said on Saturday.

The verdict includes a 100,000 rupees fine ($355) which, if not paid, could amount to a further six months in jail.

Khan’s lawyer Intezar Panjotha told the Reuters news agency police arrested Khan from his residence. “We are filing a petition against the decision in high court,” Panjotha added.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan: Heavy summer monsoon rains caused 179 death

asadian

Pakistan: At least 44 people killed in bomb explosion at gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [videos]

asadian

Pakistan is looking to sell off seaports & airports

asadian

Pakistan ranked 99th on Global Hunger Index

asadian

Pakistan: New arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

asadian

Why Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.