Pakistan: Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

“Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven,” Pakistan TV said on Saturday.

The verdict includes a 100,000 rupees fine ($355) which, if not paid, could amount to a further six months in jail.

Khan’s lawyer Intezar Panjotha told the Reuters news agency police arrested Khan from his residence. “We are filing a petition against the decision in high court,” Panjotha added.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com