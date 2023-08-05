English
One in every 50 Londoners are homeless

SHAFAQNA-One in every 50 Londoners are now homeless as living costs and rents soar, latest data shows.

Oxford Street has always been one of London’s most famous landmarks, synonymous with the sort of luxury and lifestyle the world has come to associate with the British capital.

Today, however, it offers a jarring snapshot of a crisis of rapidly growing proportions in the UK: homelessness.

Every night, scores of rough sleepers take shelter in the doorways of the dozens of shops lining Europe’s busiest commercial street, lying on makeshift mattresses and using cardboard boxes or shopping trollies for some semblance of privacy.

The same scenes can be seen in parks and abandoned buildings across London, as latest data shows the rising cost of living and lack of affordable housing has forced thousands of people to the capital’s streets.

Source:  aa

www.shafaqna.com

