Wales: Palestine Solidarity Campaign calls on Senedd to oppose anti-boycott bill

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

SHAFAQNA-The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Wales, has urged Senedd members to oppose a UK government bill which would take away the right of local authorities, public sector, pension funds and universities to make ethical choices.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Wales says the bill seeks to limit the ability of public authorities to make ethical choices, and that the bill’s main target is the Palestinian-led campaign for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

Speaking on behalf of the Welsh PSC groups, Betty Hunter, said: “The bill’s main target is the Palestinian-led campaign for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). Appallingly, Israel is given a unique status through a special clause in the bill that makes it the only state in the world permanently protected from divestment by a public body, no matter what it does to violate international law and human rights.”

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

