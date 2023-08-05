FORUM-ASIA calls for urgent action to protect Shia in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), has called for urgent and concrete international actions to protect the Shia and Hazara communities in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Friday, the forum stated that the Shia community of Afghanistan—whose members are predominantly Hazaras—are facing systematic discrimination, targeted attacks, marginalisation, persecution, and harsh restrictions by the Taliban.

FORUM-ASIA also stated that the Taliban has imposed bans on the Shias’ and Hazaras’ freedom of religion or belief. In addition, the Taliban is responsible for the forced displacements and disappearances of Shia Hazaras, their exclusion from humanitarian aid, as well as arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings of civilians across Afghanistan.

In their recent edicts, the Taliban has banned the Shia Hazaras from organising, participating in, and practising Muharram ceremonies (Shia religious mourning events) across the country. Muharram is a holy month for Shia Muslims around the world wherein they commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain(AS)by organizing religious processions and mourning ceremonies.

Following the ban, the Taliban has further raided the Muharram processions and opened fire on Shia mourners, killing and injuring Shia civilians. The Taliban has also blocked internet connection in the areas under their attack. The attacks have repressed Shia events and affected the community in Kabul, Herat, Ghazni and Balkh provinces of Afghanistan.

‘The situation of massive and systematic human rights violations against the Shia community is extremely alarming. Such callous and organised persecution of the Shia community is fundamentally linked to the complete denial of their freedom of religion or belief–a bleak situation that necessitates global condemnation. International solidarity with the Shia Hazaras and other ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan has never been more important and necessary,’ said Mary Aileen D. Bacalso, FORUM-ASIA Executive Director.

Source: forum-asia

www.shafaqna.com