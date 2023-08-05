Pope encouraged followers to be more selfless

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis visited an underprivileged neighborhood in Portugal’s capital, where he encouraged followers to be more selfless.

“If we want to be truly happy, let us learn to transform everything into love, offering to others our work and our time, speaking kind words and doing good deeds,” he told charity workers in the Lisbon neighborhood of Serafina.

The Pope, continuing the message of inclusivity that he has been pushing during his busy trip to Lisbon, called on followers to show concrete signs of love, reject sanitized lives and reflect on how they view poverty and sickness.

