English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Pope encouraged followers to be more selfless

0
Pope encouraged followers to be more selfless

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis visited an underprivileged neighborhood in Portugal’s capital, where he encouraged followers to be more selfless.

“If we want to be truly happy, let us learn to transform everything into love, offering to others our work and our time, speaking kind words and doing good deeds,” he told charity workers in the Lisbon neighborhood of Serafina.

The Pope, continuing the message of inclusivity that he has been pushing during his busy trip to Lisbon, called on followers to show concrete signs of love, reject sanitized lives and reflect on how they view poverty and sickness.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Portugal: Pope Arrives in Lisbon

asadian

Pope calls everyone to work to stop exploitation of persons through human trafficking

asadian

Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Holy Land

asadian

Pope Francis: Permitting burning of the Quran is rejected & condemned

asadian

Pope Francis & Al-Azhar’s Sheikh call for peace at UN’s Security Council

asadian

Vatican: Pope Francis doing well after surgery

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.