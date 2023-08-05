UN: Nearly 600 West Bank settler incidents in six months

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations warned of a dramatic rise in West Bank settler attacks on Palestinians and property, with nearly 600 such incidents registered so far this year.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it had recorded 591 settler-related incidents in the occupied territory in the first six months of 2023 resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both.

“That´s an average of 99 incidents every month, and a 39-percent-increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71,” spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

And that comes after “the number of such incidents in 2022 was already the highest since we started recording them in 2006,” he said. Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Source: thenews

www.shafaqna.com