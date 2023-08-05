Who is first Shia head of Central Bank of Lebanon?

SHAFAQNA-“Wasim Ahmed Mansouri” took over the fiery and rolling ball of the chaotic monetary policy of the Central Bank of Lebanon from “Riyad Salameh”, the former head of this institution. Salameh is under investigation for embezzlement, money laundering and illegal wealth accumulation. But who is Mansoori?

51-year-old Mansouri is from the southern city of Aitaroun and grew up in the atmosphere of the Shia-influenced region of the Amal Movement, led by Nabih Berri, the current Speaker of the Parliament, who used to use Mansouri as his legal representative. He was previously an advisor to the Minister of Finance and also worked as a full-time professor in the Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences at the “University of Lebanon” and in 2019 he took over the temporary management of the French branch and before that in 2018 received the highest medal of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea from the president of this country.

Mansouri was a member of the board of directors of the special economic zone in Tripoli (the capital of northern Lebanon). Mansouri obtained his doctorate in general and specialized law from the “University of Montpellier 1” in France, and after obtaining a law degree from the Lebanese University, he obtained a second doctorate.

Mansouri was the deputy governor of the Central Bank from June 11, 2020 to June 31, until he was appointed as the head of this financial institution on August 1.

Of course, the speaker of the parliament, who has a close relationship with Mansouri, stated that he had no desire and enthusiasm to take over this position from Mansouri, because he is worried about the consequences of any monetary or financial collapse and imposing it on Mansouri.

However, the appointment of this position was based on the provisions of Article 25 of the “Money and Credit Law”, which states that if the position of the head of the central bank (Maroni) is vacant, his first deputy (Shia) will take over this position until the new head of the bank is elected. According to the sectarian distribution of positions, the head of the central bank has 4 deputies: a Shia Muslim (first deputy), a Sunni Muslim (second deputy), a Druze (third deputy), and an Armenian Catholic (fourth deputy). This is the first time that a Shia figure heads the central bank.

