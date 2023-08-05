English
Newarab: UK’s selective defence of freedom of speech amid the Quran burning in Sweden

UK’s selective defence of freedom of speech

SHAFAQNA- The UK was amongst 12 states to oppose the successful resolution condemning the Quran burning as a religious hate act at UN’s Human Rights Council. Laws and policies designed to protect freedom of speech and prevent the incitement of hatred have always rested on an incredibly delicate balance – one the UK’s government simply is not equipped to support.

Earlier this month, 47 member states took part in a vote on the UN’s Human Rights Council resolution for countering religious hatred. Brought forward in response to the Qur’an burning protests that took place in Sweden, the new resolution called upon states to scrutinise their national laws and policies with a view to rectifying any discrepancies that may inhibit the prevention and prosecution of acts of religious hatred that incite discrimination, hostility or violence.

