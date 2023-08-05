Will establishment accept Nawaz Sharif as next Prime Minister?

It will not be wrong to say that the era of nationwide popular politics in Pakistan is practically over. Political parties that have done well in the past in all provinces have been fragmented in such a way that they can be easily controlled. The recent experiment of developing a popular politician and national leader has failed with disastrous results. Basically coalition politics seems to be the only way forward now. However, a political party still hopes to disprove this assumption provided its leader ends self-imposed exile and returns home.

Regardless of the final official results, the 2018 election exercise was not intended to elevate Imran Khan and his party as a national force. The aim was to bring down Nawaz Sharif. There is circumstantial evidence of this action. Many of his political opponents have also publicly admitted this. The politics of persuasion and not ending up as a political force despite being sacked twice was not digesting the powerful establishment. In the upcoming elections, Nawaz Sharif will want to get one last chance to prove that he was abused for no reason. At his son’s business office near London’s Marble Arch, where he spends most of his day, many who meet him speak of his vindictiveness.

But is it possible? The biggest challenge facing the PML-N is to win such a victory in the Punjab province that they need minimal support from smaller political parties to form governments in the province and at the centre. Those who have for decades wanted to divide Pakistan into a dozen or more provinces but failed, have succeeded at least to the extent of dividing political parties into smaller regional units.

Punjab is an example of this. Politicians of southern and northern districts have been joining hands and parting ways with Nawaz Sharif in the past according to their interests. Nawaz Sharif has mainly represented the urban business class living in the central districts of Punjab province. However, Nawaz Sharif has built a vote bank beyond Sahiwal in the south and Jhelum in the north. His aim in the 1980s was to counter the nationwide popularity of the People’s Party. Later he was able to establish his roots as an independent politician.

Nawaz Sharif’s party has faced serious situations in the past. However, the challenges it faces now are extraordinary and more difficult than in the past. The main question that requires a definitive answer is whether Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan, and if so, when? In 2019, he took a ‘leave’ from politics due to medical issues and left the country and has been staying in London ever since. He decided to hand over politics to his daughter, who led the party with great enthusiasm during the by-elections. Even when Imran Khan and General Bajwa’s quarrel came to light, Nawaz Sharif remained frozen in Park Lane. He showed little interest in returning to Pakistan even after his brother was elected prime minister in the PDM coalition government.

The general consensus is that Nawaz Sharif should return with only a few weeks left to the elections so that he has to face the least amount of ruthless media. Another plausible reason is to avoid rhetoric against those who planned his ouster in 2017. Nawaz Sharif hopes that he will be acquitted from the court cases and thus he will be allowed to return with dignity. But the most important question is whether the purpose of his return will be to get his brother re-elected as the prime minister or will he want to become the prime minister himself? It is said that Pakistan’s establishment likes the discord between the two brothers and Chhotabhai is approved by the establishment due to his flexibility and forgiving nature.

However, the party workers believe that it is not possible to win the election on the head of Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz is definitely a good performer but he cannot win the party elections, especially at a time when the Imran factor is still effective. The PML-N, voters and supporters are eager to see Big Mian Sahib back in the driving seat as soon as possible. These things have been said to me by four PML-N ministers in recent days.

Will the courts acquit Nawaz Sharif before the elections and allow him to contest the elections as an innocent person? The bigger question is whether the establishment will allow him to contest the elections. These are serious questions with unclear answers. But these questions are about Nawaz Sharif, not about his party, which will face an onslaught in the coming months. The biggest political challenge will come from current ally Asif Ali Zardari, who is on a mission to make Bilawal Bhutto the prime minister. Although Bilawal has been trained very well, will Asif Zardari, who is an expert strategist, allow his son to enter the river of politics full of bloodthirsty crocodiles?

Why don’t they present themselves instead of Bilawal? In recent days, he has also been in touch with politicians from other provinces of Pakistan. If he makes a seat adjustment with the PML-N for his leading Punjabi colleagues and also wins some seats from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he could prove to be a huge threat to PML-N’s plans. Can PML-G demand a few seats in Karachi from People’s Party in return? Only time will tell.

PML-N is facing another political challenge in the form of stability of Pakistan Party in South Punjab. Both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan want to prove their strength to their former political boss. Both aspire to become the Chief Minister of Punjab, the most powerful political post after the Prime Minister. If the Stabilization Pakistan Party wins 10 to 15 seats in the National Assembly and 20 to 25 seats in the Provincial Assembly, it can demand the Chief Ministership of Punjab from the Muslim League-N and the People’s Party. The PPP will not hesitate to accept this demand provided it helps them to form the government at the centre. But will the PML-G also show the courage to do this? no way. She will not want a central government in which she does not have Punjab.

. If Nawaz Sharif is allowed to contest and wins, the PML-N would like to repeat its 1997 model of government in which Shahbaz Sharif will be the Chief Minister of Punjab. To gain support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Nawaz Sharif may also offer to make Maulana Fazlur Rehman the president. Balochistan electables always manage to get lucrative positions. Some of them are also in touch with the leaders of People’s Party and Muslim League-N.

On paper, this contest looks like a two-sided fight between the People’s Party and the PML-N. However, many more threats are facing the PML-N. Will Imran Khan and his millions of supporters have any role in these elections or will Imran Khan be disqualified before that? Will the establishment want to see Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister or will they ask him to step down and retire from politics in favor of Shahbaz Sharif?

Will Maryam Nawaz get an important role or will she be asked to step back? Will Pakistan Muslim League-N be able to win Punjab on its own or will it need the support of new and wealthy politicians in the Stabilization Pakistan Party?Which side will the old guard of Gujarat and northern districts lean towards? There are many questions but their answers are only guesswork.

