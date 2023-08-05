Defense for Children International: Israel killed 37 Palestinian children since start of year

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli occupation authorities have killed 31 children in the West Bank and six in the Gaza Strip since the start of this year, Ayed Abu Qutaish, Director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International said.

He told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the Israeli authorities continue to detain 160 children, including 21 held in administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

Abu Qutaish noted that the killing and arrest of Palestinian children have escalated in an unprecedented manner, adding that the international community does not provide protection for Palestinian children and does not hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com