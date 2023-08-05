Saudi Arabia: 10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine talks in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine has proposed its 10-point peace formula at talks in Saudi Arabia.

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India met in Jeddah for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the proposals were “supported by several countries.”

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries to help reach a solution to the conflict, which has hit the global economy.

