After Saudi Arabia; Bahrain also asked its citizens to leave Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain, like Saudi Arabia, asked its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country and stay away from conflict-affected areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain issued a short statement this evening (Saturday), while asking its citizens in Lebanon to leave this country in order to “maintain their security”, and also warned them against approaching areas that witness armed conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain continued its statement and requested all the citizens of this country to adhere to the previous statements issued by the Ministry about refraining from any travel to Lebanon, so as not to be exposed to any danger.

At the end of the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, the citizens of this country in Lebanon are asked to contact the operation office of this ministry or their country’s embassy in Syria to request help in emergency cases.

Meanwhile, this morning, the Saudi Embassy in Beirut issued a statement, while warning its citizens about their presence in the areas witnessing armed conflicts, and requested them to leave Lebanon quickly and to to adhere to the previous ban on travel to this country.

Following that, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that the country’s embassy in Beirut requested its citizens in Lebanon to be careful, stay away from places where there are security disturbances in some areas and follow the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities.

In response to this action of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the information office of “Najib Miqati”, the Prime Minister of the Government of Lebanon, issued a statement and emphasized that the security data shows that the situation in this country is not alarming.

The office of the Prime Minister of Lebanon continued its statement and in reference to the recent conflicts in the Palestinian refugee camp “Ain Al-Hilweh” in the south of this country, said: “Political and security contacts to deal with the events of the Ain Al-Hilweh camp have taken advanced steps and Issues to ensure stability and prevent disruption of the security of Arab and foreign citizens and tourists are being pursued.

In this statement, it is also stated that Mikati followed up the developments related to the warning statements issued by the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Germany to their citizens in this country with the ministers of foreign affairs and Lebanon, and also obliged the foreign minister to communicate with the Arab countries to reassure them about the safety of their citizens in Lebanon.

It is worth noting that according to medical sources in the city of Saida in southern Lebanon, as a result of the armed conflict between the national security forces affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Movement (Fath) and some Lebanese Islamist groups in the Ain Halweh refugee camp that began last Saturday And it continued until Wednesday evening, 12 people lost their lives and more than 60 others were injured.

Source: Shafaqna Persian