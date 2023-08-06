Japan: Heat rises, Fukushima reaches record temperature of 40°C

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s Meteorological Agency announced that temperatures rose from the northeast to the southwest due to clear skies.



According to NHK WORLD citing Date City, Fukushima Prefecture recorded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in Japan this summer.



The maximum daytime temperature was 39.5 degrees Celsius in Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture, 39.4 degrees in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, and 39 degrees Celsius in Maizuru City, Kyoto Prefecture alone. In central Tokyo, the temperature exceeded 35 degrees on the 16th again this year, recreating last year’s record.



A heat wave is expected on Sunday, and a heatstroke warning has been issued for 28 prefectures nationwide. On the other hand, an active seasonal rain front is causing intermittent heavy rains in northern Hokkaido. As of 6:00 pm, 165 mm of rain fell in 72 hours in Haboro on Saturday (05 August 2023). Precipitation was above average for the entire month of August. Meteorological officials are urging people to beware of landslides, low-lying floods and rising rivers.



Source: NHK WORLD

www.shafaqna.com