Myanmar’s displaced families prepare for post-cyclone monsoon season

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar’s

Rakhine

State

prepares

for

the

floods

that

hit

the

region

almost

daily

during

the

monsoon

season

from

June

to

October

each

year.

he

monsoon

presents

a

unique

challenge

this

year.

In

May,

Cyclone

Moka,

the

strongest

storm

to

hit

Myanmar

since

Cyclone

Nargis

in

2008,

hit

the

coast

of

Rakhine

State,

causing

widespread

damage.

Two

months

after

the

disasters

in

western

Myanmar

and

southern

Bangladesh,

roads

leading

from

the

state

capital

Sittwe

are

still

devastated.

Buildings

with

collapsed

walls,

missing

roofs

and

broken

windows

are

dotted

with

downed

utility

poles

and

other

damaged

infrastructure.

Rakhine

State

has

more

than

228,000

internally

displaced

people

displaced

by

inter-regional

violence

and

conflict,

including

157,000

Rohingya

who

have

been

living

in

overcrowded

camps

since

2012.

Dar Paing

is

home

to

over

12,000

internally

displaced

Rohingya

camps,

with

rubble

and

waterlogged

ground

as

far

as

the

eye

can

see.

The

camp

was

one

of

the

hardest

hit

by

the

cyclone,

killing

10

people.

The

city

of

Sittwe,

where

Dar

is

located,

lies

at

the

confluence

of

three

rivers

that

flow

into

the

Indian

Ocean:

Kaladan,

and

Mayu.

The

community

was

in

the

immediate

catchment

area

of

​​the

cyclone,

and

the

accompanying

storm

surge

caused

massive

flooding

in

low-lying

areas,

claiming

that

the

death

toll

was

still

unknown.

The Dar Paing community had little time to mourn. The monsoon rains have already set in, but camp residents are doing their best to rebuild before the rainy season reaches its peak. But so far only a small proportion of the damaged and destroyed shelters have been repaired and thousands of people remain vulnerable to the elements.

Source: Reliefweb