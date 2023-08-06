Myanmar’s displaced families prepare for post-cyclone monsoon season

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar’s Rakhine State prepares for the floods that hit the region almost daily during the monsoon season from June to October each year.
According to Reliefweb, the monsoon presents a unique challenge this year. In May, Cyclone Moka, the strongest storm to hit Myanmar since Cyclone Nargis in 2008, hit the coast of Rakhine State, causing widespread damage.
Two months after the disasters in western Myanmar and southern Bangladesh, roads leading from the state capital Sittwe are still devastated. Buildings with collapsed walls, missing roofs and broken windows are dotted with downed utility poles and other damaged infrastructure.
Rakhine State has more than 228,000 internally displaced people displaced by inter-regional violence and conflict, including 157,000 Rohingya who have been living in overcrowded camps since 2012.
Dar Paing is home to over 12,000 internally displaced Rohingya camps, with rubble and waterlogged ground as far as the eye can see. The camp was one of the hardest hit by the cyclone, killing 10 people.
The referenced media source cannot be found and must be re-embedded. The city of Sittwe, where Dar Paing is located, lies at the confluence of three rivers that flow into the Indian Ocean: Kaladan, Lay Myo and Mayu. The community was in the immediate catchment area of the cyclone, and the accompanying storm surge caused massive flooding in low-lying areas, claiming that the death toll was still unknown.
The Dar Paing community had little time to mourn. The monsoon rains have already set in, but camp residents are doing their best to rebuild before the rainy season reaches its peak. But so far only a small proportion of the damaged and destroyed shelters have been repaired and thousands of people remain vulnerable to the elements.
Source: Reliefweb
