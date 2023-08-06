UN recorded average of 99 attacks per month by Israeli settlers on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- A total of 591 attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians were recorded in the first six months of 2023, an average of 99 attacks per month, the United Nations announced yesterday (05 August 2023).



“That’s an average of 99 incidents per month, 39% more than the monthly average for all of 2022 of 71,” said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). This was stated at a UN’s briefing in Geneva. Wafa reported.



The number of settler attacks resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both in 2022 is already the highest since OCHA began keeping records in 2006, Laerke said.

Noting that Palestinian livestock communities are particularly vulnerable, he said settler violence against seven livestock communities across the occupied Palestinian territory has displaced at least 399 people over the past two years.



“Israeli settlements are illegal under international law” he mentioned . Many communities across the West Bank face demolition, settlement activities and other harmful activities. They are at risk of forced displacement due to the forced environment created by these practices. added Larke. Source: WAFA www.shafaqna.com