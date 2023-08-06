English
Syria: The reality is far from what the western media propagate

SHAFAQNA- A group of 26 Italian tourists with an interest in culture, antiques, art and society visited Aleppo for two days.

According to SANA, during a tour of the city’s archaeological sites and attractions, the delegation was briefed on public life, the effects of the Western Blockade, the war and the earthquake of February 6 last year.

Northern Region Tourism Chamber Chairman Talal Kudir said: “The government and related agencies are working to facilitate the arrival of tourist groups, inform them of what is happening and inform the local community of the correct situation.

As part of the human heritage of all peoples, Syria offers visitors a host of facilities, from border crossings to monuments and historic sites.

Source: SANA

