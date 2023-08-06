Six months after Türkiye & Syria Earthquake

SHAFAQNA- Sunday marked six months since Türkiye and Syria suffered a series of powerful earthquakes. The disaster claimed the lives of more than 56,000 people. Many are still forced to live in tents or temporary accommodation.

The first strong earthquake occurred on February 6. More than 50,000 people were killed in Türkiye and about 6,000 people were killed in Syria.

According to NHK WORLD, Workers continue to clear damaged buildings in Hatay province, southern Türkiye. Containerized tents and temporary shelters line the streets for displaced residents.



The Turkish government plans to complete public housing for 320,000 households by February next year, and residents will be able to move in from October this year.

Some areas are still in the process of rebuilding life infrastructure such as water supply and electricity. 55,555 people are forced to live in tents in the scorching heat, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius. Some people leave their tents for shade.



It remains difficult to estimate the extent of damage caused by the earthquake in neighboring Syria. The civil war appears to have hampered the supply of international relief supplies.



Asuka Sakakimoto, a pharmacist seconded from the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Wakayama, works as part of a medical team in Latakia, northwestern Syria.



She said she was frustrated that supplies were available but could not be delivered to those in need.



She added that the turmoil in the earthquake-affected areas continued and that recovery would take time, and urged the international community to keep Syria’s attention.



About 2,000 schools have been severely damaged in Syria and some of the remaining schools are being used as emergency shelters.



Source: NHK WORLD



