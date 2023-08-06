Muslims in Denmark demand broader action over Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-Muslims in Denmark want a ‘long-lasting solution’ and not ‘surgical strikes’ over Quran burnings ,community leaders said.

Denmark has been front and center in the ongoing wave of attacks on the Muslim holy book.

In recent months, far-right groups have desecrated and burnt several copies of the Quran in Denmark and neighboring Sweden, drawing fierce condemnation from Muslims around the world and calls for measures to stop such acts.

A diplomatic crisis could also be in the offing as the ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, has been carrying out its acts in front of the Turkish, Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian and Iranian embassies under Danish police protection.

Faced with that possibility, the Danish government has come out with statements trying to distance itself from the incidents, and also hinting at possible legal changes to prevent them.

