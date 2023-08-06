English
USA: Defendant sentenced to 16 years in prison for attacking Islamic Center

16 years in prison for attacking Islamic Center

SHAFAQNA-A man from the US state of Missouri was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he confessed to setting fire to an Islamic Center.

John Proffitt tried to set fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center on the first day of Ramadan in 2020. The fire resulted in substantial harm to the front entrance and second floor of the facility.

Proffitt, 44, also received three years of supervised release and was directed to pay $551,217.91 in restitution.

“Attacks on mosques in our country are attacks on people of faith that undermine the fundamental right to practice one’s religion free from fear or violence,” said an attorney from agency’s Civil Right’s division.

