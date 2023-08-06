English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Sweden accuses Russia of spreading false claims about Quran burnings to harm Nato bid

0
Sweden accuses Russia of spreading false claims about Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-Sweden has accused Russia of trying to influence how Quran burnings are viewed around the world through disinformation campaigns written in Arabic. It is believed to be part of an attempt to disrupt Sweden’s Nato membership process.

Sweden’s psychological defence agency, part of the Ministry of Defence, said that the Russian state-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik had published a series of articles in Arabic, falsely claiming that the Swedish government supported Qur’an burning. Since the end of June, the authorities have logged about a million similar posts in Arabic and other languages. The warning from the agency – a cold war-era body brought back last year to fight foreign disinformation as tensions with Russia escalated – follows another burning in a spate of such desecrations in Sweden.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslims in Denmark demand broader action over Quran burnings

asadian

Denmark tightens border control after the Quran burnings

asadian

Attacks Continue on the Quran in Sweden & Denmark

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.