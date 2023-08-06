Israel: Ben Gvir Praises settlers suspected of killing Palestinian as ‘heroes’

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir praised settlers suspected of killing a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank as “heroes”.

The far-right minister said on Sunday that anyone defending themselves against “stone-throwing” should “receive a commendation”.

His statement was referring to two Israeli settlers accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Qusai Jamal Maatan in the Palestinian village of Burqa on Friday.

One of the two suspects is a former spokesman of an MP with Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party. The pair were arrested by Israeli forces on Saturday and held for further investigations.

Hours after his initial statement, Ben Gvir took to X, formally known as Twitter, to criticise media outlets for referring to the settlers as suspected murderers.

Source: middleeasteye

