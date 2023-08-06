Expert: US & Israel strongly against “Saudi Arabia being equipped with nuclear energy”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A researcher on issues related to Iran’s nuclear case says: “Saudi Arabia with Nuclear activities is not an issue that the West can easily accept. If Saudi Arabia being equipped with nuclear energy means the use of technology, there will be no problem with US and Israel, but what has become a problem today is the enrichment of uranium. As a researcher, I think it is unlikely that even if the relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are normalized, Israel and US will agree to uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia. This issue is finally determined in the form of a limited project, and it should be seen what that limited project is.”

US and Israel are strongly against Saudi Arabia being equipped with nuclear energy

Dr. Hassan Beheshtipour, in an interview with Shafaqna Future reporter, in response to the question that according to what was heard, Saudi Arabia has conditioned the normalization of its relations with Israel to take nuclear technology from US. What consequences will nuclear Saudi Arabia have for the region? Stated: “The story is the opposite, and US and Israel are strongly against the nuclearization of Saudi Arabia. US has a dispute with Saudi Arabia regarding the use of nuclear energy. Saudi Arabia wants to enrich uranium and wants the enrichment of uranium in this country to be recognized by the West so that it does not get involved in sanctions like Iran. Saudi Arabia does not need the United States to obtain nuclear technology, they have finalized this issue with Pakistan years ago. The problem is that if Saudi Arabia starts enriching and provides the necessary equipment, it will face international sanctions.”

Saudi Arabia with Nuclear energy is not an issue that the West will accept easily

He clarified: “In fact, this condition was raised mostly by Israel and then US. Israel is very worried about the Saudi Arabia being equipped with Nuclear Energy. This is not an easy issue to accept. If Saudi Arabia being equipped with Nuclear Energy means the use of technology, there will be no problem with America and Israel, but what has become a problem today is the enrichment of uranium. This has raised concerns. As a researcher, I think it is unlikely that even if the relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are normalized, Israel and US will agree to uranium enrichment in this Saudi Arabia. This issue is finally determined in the form of a limited project, and it should be seen what that limited project is. Can Saudi Arabia use nuclear energy or not? Nuclear energy is the right of all countries. But to be able to have the full cycle of nuclear fuel, it requires cooperation with the Agency, and under the supervision of the Agency, many measures must be taken so that there are no international concerns. In the current conditions of this country, it has not reached the necessary growth in terms of technology, However, due to the Saudi students who study in European and American countries in the field of nuclear science, as well as the cooperation they have with Pakistan in this field, these possibilities are potentially realized for Saudi Arabia.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian