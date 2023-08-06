Mirat Al Jazeera: Saudi fireball in Lebanon; What is behind this country’s call for Saudi nationals to leave?

SHAFAQNA –“Even though the regional atmosphere seems to be flexible and understanding, Lebanon was not spared from the fire of Saudi hatred, and the crown prince of this country, with a simple gesture, announced several messages to Lebanon and the region, the focus of which is not being satisfied with the internal political process in Lebanon and the view of Saudi Arabia towards its presidency,” Mirat Al Jazeera wrote.

According Mirat Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia’s statement for the withdrawal of its nationals from Lebanon was made while there is relative calm in the Ain Halweh camp, which raises doubts about the purpose behind it.

Calling Saudi nationals to leave Lebanon also caused reactions on social media, so that Dr. Fouad Ibrahim, a well-known Saudi thinker and writer, said: “It is not unlikely that this decision of Saudi Arabia to withdraw its nationals from Lebanon is in order to distance itself from the role of Saudi fighters, along with Islamist groups, in the events of Ain Halweh and not to repeat the battles of “Nehr Bard.””

Lebanese journalist “Hosem Alleeq” also considered this statement to mean Saudi Arabia’s intention to make the situation tense in Lebanon and added: “It should be seen whether the goal is related to a regional issue or to the conditions related to the presidency in Lebanon or both. ”

“Khalil Nasrallah”, another Lebanese journalist, said: “As far as we know, there are no Saudi nationals in Lebanon, and if there are few, they send SMS to them. What is the commotion for? If Israel wants to invade Lebanon, it will not inform Saudi Arabia for this, because this regime does not think of anyone before its own interests. Linking this statement to Israel’s aggression is short-sighted. »

A Lebanese researcher also read the statement of the Saudi embassy in this timing as worrying and questionable, “Does Riyadh have information about possible military developments, whether related to the Ain Al-Hilweh camp or other developments or not?” The embassy should clarify this matter.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian