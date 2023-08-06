Lebanon reassures on security after embassies’ travel warnings

SHAFAQNA-“The security situation in general does not call for concern and panic, and that the political and security contacts to address the Ain el-Helweh camp clashes have made major progress,” Lebanon’ s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has followed up with the caretakers ministers of foreign affairs and interior on the warnings issued by the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Germany for their citizens in Lebanon.

“Things are being closely followed up to guarantee general stability and prevent security incidents or the targeting of citizens, residents and Arab and foreign tourists,”Mikati’ s press office added.

Berri: There is nothing of note on the security level that warrants this

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri said that find the embassies’ statements odd, as there is nothing of note on the security level that warrants this.

