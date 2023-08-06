Former Swedish politician: Quran burnings could lead to ‘devastating consequences’

SHAFAQNA-Due to Quran burnings, Sweden and Denmark are risking losing diplomatic relations with Muslim countries, says Masoud Kamali, who worked as special investigator on integration.

According to Kamali, the only language that Sweden or even other Western countries understand is the economic language.

For that reason, Muslim countries should stop economic relations with these countries, as only then they are going to change the law to do with the burnings of the Muslim holy book, he argued.

Due to this “discriminatory and racist act,” Sweden and Denmark are risking losing diplomatic relations with Muslim countries, added Kamali.

However, he also stressed that the diplomatic relations are not the major problem for the two Nordic countries.

The current bill could lead to dangerous conflict in those countries between Muslims and some racist groups, in particular between those who are burning the Quran and the police who support them, Kamali said.

