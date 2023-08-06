English
International Shia News Agency
Attacks on Quran continue in Denmark

SHAFAQNA-Attacks on the Muslim holy book continued in Denmark, as an Iranian-born Danish woman desecrated a copy of the Quran in the capital Copenhagen.

Firoozeh Bazrafkan shredded a copy of the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy on Saturday.

she shared footage of the desecration of the Quran, defining her provocative act as “an art performance.”

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

According to the Human Rights Act, Article 10 protects the right to hold your own opinions and to express them freely without government’s interference, however an authority should also be allowed to restrict your freedom of expression if, for instance, you express views that encourage racial or religious hatred.

Source: aa,

www.shafaqna.com

