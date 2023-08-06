88 percent rise in Israeli women obtaining gun licenses

SHAFAQNA-The number of Israeli women with permits to carry a gun has jumped 88 percent over the last seven months, according to numbers released by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir added 44 per cent of the women receiving licenses were residents of Judea and Samaria.

“The policy that I have been leading in the Ministry of National Security since I took office is to grant a weapon license to those who meet the criteria, so that they can protect themselves and their surroundings,” Ben-Gvir said.

“Women who want to protect themselves and their families is a welcome thing, and I am happy that on my watch we see a big increase on this level as well.”

Source: bignewsnetwork

www.shafaqna.com