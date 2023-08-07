Education in Iraq; A million teachers and thousands of schools are needed

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Education of Iraq announced that it needs one million teachers and thousands of buildings to solve the shortage of personnel and facilities and to adapt the education situation to the increase in the current population. This shows the dire situation of education in Iraq.

In recent years, due to a severe shortage of buildings that do not correspond to the number of students, public schools have implemented a multi-faculty system to accommodate the largest number of students.

“Karim Al-Sayed”, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Education, said: “400 schools have been opened this year, which will be effective in reducing pressure and congestion in schools, but we actually need about 8,000 schools, according to The planning has been done, we will deliver two thousand schools by the end of this year.”

On the other hand, “Mohammed Al-Rakabi”, director of supervision of Al-Rasafa region’s education department, emphasized: “We have 25 thousand schools, each of which needs about 15 to 20 teachers, we need to build 15 thousand schools in the long term, and 8 thousand are expected to be delivered according to the contract with China.”

“Shaker al-Kawi”, a member of the Iraqi teachers’ union, told al-Arabi al-Jadeed: “Schools’ files have been accumulating since 2003, and its solution requires the implementation of a long-term plan, because contrary to what the Ministry of Education says, this cannot be achieved in the short term, as well.” The need for one million teachers indicates a serious shortage of teaching staff.”

Elkawi further emphasized the need to develop a long-term plan to develop the state of education and eliminate the current shortages and overcrowding of classes.

According to UNESCO, Iraq has been struggling with high illiteracy figures for the past years, and this figure has reached 42% of the population, while in the 1970s, it was in a very good condition in terms of the quality of education and the fight against illiteracy.

