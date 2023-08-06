Al-Sudani in a meeting with UN official: disrespecting Holy Quran is in conflict with concept of freedom of opinion and expression

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammed Shia al-Sudani”, the Prime Minister of Iraq, met with “Volker Türk”, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the accompanying delegation; In this delegation, “Francisco Mota”, the head of the Asia, Pacific, Middle East and North Africa department of this commission, “Rafina Shamdesani”, the spokeswoman of the commission, and “Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert”, the representative of the UN Secretary General in Iraq, were present.

In this meeting, while appreciating this visit, which is a message of support for all Iraqi people and encouragement to continue cooperation and efforts in guaranteeing human rights, Al-Sudani said:”This is the first visit of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to Iraq.”

Stating that the government has agreed to the draft law against forced disappearances and it is now in the parliament for the voting process, he said: “Iraqi people suffered a lot during the dictatorial regime, that’s why more than others they respect human rights.”

While appreciating the efforts of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in condemning repeated insults to the Holy Quran, Al-Sudani stated: “This action is in conflict with the concept of freedom of opinion and expression and is a form of violation and insult to the religions and an attempt to incite sedition.”

The Prime Minister of Iraq emphasized: “considerable progress has been made in the field of women’s rights both in the parliament and in the government, and in addition to the presence of women in the parliament, 28% of the government, i.e. 3 ministries, including a sovereign ministry, are in the hands of women.”

On the other hand, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stated: “This trip was made at a critical time; Because Iraq is one of the countries that is most affected by climate change, this trip was made in order to help deal with this challenge and related issues with social, economic and cultural rights.”

While appreciating Sudani’s position in cooperating and facilitating the activities of the commissioner’s office in Iraq, he emphasized: “Iraq is a country with diverse ethnicities and this has been a strong factor for this country throughout history.”

In the end, this UN official called for an effort to strengthen the national dialogue and clarify the fate of the missing and disappeared in all past crises.

Source: Shafaqna Persian