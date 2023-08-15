Former diplomat: “Israeli-Saudi relations” will be made public/ Saudis are waiting to see “Iran’s reaction”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Concerning the possibility of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and its consequences for the region, The former ambassador of Iran in Norway and Hungary said: “It seems that relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be made public, and the Saudis are waiting to see Iran’s reaction. If Iran’s reaction is normal, they will speed up their relations with Iran, but if Iran’s reaction is harsh, they will naturally slow down because they are worried about extremism in the region and internal protests in Iran, and they have doubts, so they move with caution to see where the main work will end up.”

Both America, Israel, and Saudi Arabia need to normalize relations

Dr. Abdulreza Farji Rad, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, in reply to the question that it is said that US is negotiating with Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the possibility of normalizing relations between the two is high. How important is this issue now and what consequences will it have for the region? Stated:

“The importance of these relations is very high, both US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia need to normalize relations. US needs it because the Democratic Party believes that if it can implement this issue before the election, it will gather a lot of votes. In particular, the Israeli lobby and the Jewish lobby in the US are more inclined towards the candidate of the Democratic Party, so this issue is very important for the White House.”

Saudi Arabia wants to become the center of the Islamic world

He added: “It is important for Israel, because since Netanyahu came to office, the United States has ignored him and the Europeans have ignored him. Ibrahim Accord has also remained on the ground because Netanyahu formed an alliance with the religious super-radical cabinet and He could not be calm and must go along with them, otherwise his cabinet will fall. The Saudis also care about this issue because they want to get some points in this way; One is to have extensive cooperation with US, one is about uranium enrichment, and Saudi Arabia can get serious help from US in this regard. In my opinion, the ground is being prepared because Saudi Arabia wants to become a center in the Islamic world. It is important for it to create a role in the field of Israeli-Palestinian dialogues, this is one of the demands of Saudi Arabia, so that these dialogues are established and Israel stops expanding house building and settlement construction in the West Bank of the Jordan River. Also, Saudi Arabia wants to establish its power in the region and in the world with these actions. Saudi Arabia pursues great goals; It wants to become a member of BRICS and has ambitious economic and development goals inside. Saudi Arabia wants to play a major role.”

Among the results of the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is the activation of the “Abraham Accords”.

Israel will penetrate to the Strait of Hormuz

Faraji Rad stated that the consequences are that with the establishment of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel, a large number of Islamic countries have a justification for their internal space, and said: Saudi Arabia considers itself the mother of the Islamic world because of the presence of the holy shrines of Mecca and Medina. Major Islamic countries will follow Saudi Arabia. Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and some African Muslim countries will quickly follow Saudi Arabia.

Among the results of this issue is the activation of Abraham Accords and Israel will penetrate to the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, which apparently do not have official relations, are somehow connected with Israel today, so they will follow Saudi Arabia, and among the consequences of these events is the strengthening of Netanyahu’s position in Israel. Today, with Netanyahu’s arrival, Israel’s geopolitics has been closed.

The relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be made public

He added: In my opinion, the impact of these issues on Iran and the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be like this, that the Saudis started the relationship with haste and as the issues of Saudi Arabia and Israel became more serious, they stopped the work, including opening their embassy and they are waiting to see where their relations with Israel will go! Looking at the analysis, it seems that the relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will be made public and the Saudis are waiting to see Iran’s reaction. If Iran’s reaction is normal, they will speed up their relations with Iran, but if Iran’s reaction is harsh, they will naturally slow down because they are worried about extremism in the region and internal protests in Iran, and they doubt. So they proceed with caution to see where the main work ends up.

Erdogan directly and indirectly helps the project of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel

In reply to the question that What will be the consequences of the normalization of Saudi Arabia and Israel for Iran? He stated: When Iran helps the resistance front, it affects the resistance front with the opening of Israel’s geopolitics, especially with the key of Saudi Arabia. One of the goals and desires of Saudi Arabia is to start Palestinian-Israeli negotiations and to prevent Israel from moving forward in the West Bank of the Jordan River. It remains to be seen how Hamas reacts. My impression is that when Erdogan went to Saudi Arabia, bin Salman explained what his plan was, because a few days after this trip, Erdogan went to Ramallah and met with Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh. Hamas is close to Erdogan and some Hamas leaders consider him their religious leader and have announced this, so I think that Erdogan is directly and indirectly helping this project. When the negotiations start, Hamas also gets involved in some way. When Mr. Erdogan stands in the middle during his trip to Ramallah and Mahmoud Abbas Ismail Hatiyeh stands on both sides of him, it means that Erdogan wants to bring these two together. If the issue of Turkey is linked to Saudi Arabia, the work will go forward and we have to see how the situation will turn out in the future.

