Iran & Japan FMs meet in Tokyo

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

The two chief diplomats met and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest during meeting on Monday morning that came hours after Amirabdollahian arrived in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian met with Japan’s Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Katsunobu Katō.

He also visited a permanent exhibition introducing Iran’s export capacities and cultural and tourism attractions at the Iranian embassy in Tokyo.

In addition, the foreign minister responded to questions at a press conference attended by the main Japanese media outlets.

Accompanied by a group of survivors of Iraqi chemical attacks on Iran in the 1980s, Amirabdollahian arrived in Japan late on Sunday as the country remembers the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Source: IRNA

