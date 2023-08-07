English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Iran & Japan FMs meet in Tokyo

0
Iran & Japan FMs meet in Tokyo

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

The two chief diplomats met and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest during meeting on Monday morning that came hours after Amirabdollahian arrived in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian met with Japan’s Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Katsunobu Katō.

He also visited a permanent exhibition introducing Iran’s export capacities and cultural and tourism attractions at the Iranian embassy in Tokyo.

In addition, the foreign minister responded to questions at a press conference attended by the main Japanese media outlets.

Accompanied by a group of survivors of Iraqi chemical attacks on Iran in the 1980s, Amirabdollahian arrived in Japan late on Sunday as the country remembers the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM: JCPOA revival needs full return of all sides to commitments

asadian

Amirabdollahian: Iran-Pakistan trade volume has risen to over $2.3 billion

asadian

Amirabdollahian: Iran-Syria economic & trade agreements being implemented

asadian

Iran FM calls for implementing border agreement with Iraq

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran & Oman review revival of JCPOA

asadian

Oman’s FM on official visit to Iran [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.