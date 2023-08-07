English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

China: Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to ‘consolidate international consensus’

0
consolidate international consensus

SHAFAQNA-International talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis helped “consolidate international consensus,”China’s foreign ministry said.

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis… listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement carried by Reuters.

Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

The participating countries, including the US, China and India met for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Jeddah: 10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine talks

asadian

China to attend talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

asadian

USA reveals Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine

asadian

New cargo route launched between China & Afghanistan

asadian

500th day of war in Ukraine: UN laments 9,000 civilians killed

asadian

At Least 38 rights groups opposing USA’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.