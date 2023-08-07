China: Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to ‘consolidate international consensus’

SHAFAQNA-International talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis helped “consolidate international consensus,”China’s foreign ministry said.

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis… listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement carried by Reuters.

Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

The participating countries, including the US, China and India met for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Source: arabnews

