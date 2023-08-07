UK partners with social media companies targeting posts by people smugglers

English
SHAFAQNA-The British government announced a new partnership with social media companies on Sunday targeting posts by people smugglers in a bid to deter migrants.

The voluntary partnership will speed up action to tackle people smuggling content online, including criminals sharing information about illegal Channel crossings, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the new commitment from tech companies will see the government redouble its efforts to “fight back against these criminals,” working together to stop their activities.

“To stop the boats, we have to tackle the business model of vile people smugglers at the source. That means clamping down on their attempts to lure people into making these illegal crossings and profit from putting lives at risk,” he said in the statement.

