Saudi woman returns to school at 110

SHAFAQNA-A Saudi woman has proven the old adage“better late than never” by going back to school — at the age of 110.

Nawda Al-Qahtani returned to her studies with the help of Al-Rahwa Center in the Umwah governorate in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The mother-of-four — her oldest child is 80 and the youngest is in his 50s — told Arab News that learning to read and write has transformed her life.

Since joining an illiteracy eradication program at the center several weeks ago, she has attended school every day along with more than 50 others.

The students of all ages are taught the basics of the alphabet and some verses of the Qur’an.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com