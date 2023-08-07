Iran’s FM: JCPOA revival needs full return of all sides to commitments

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has announced that a favorable outcome of the talks aimed at reviving Iran’s nuclear deal, will be achieved only after all parties to the deal fully commit to their obligations.

Amirabdollahian made the announcement at a press conference held in Japan on Monday.

Speaking about indirect talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, the foreign minister said exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US is a humane issue about which the two sides have held negotiations several times in the past months.

In May 2018, the US under the presidency of Donald Trump did unilaterally leave the JCPOA which had been signed in July 2015 between Iran and world powers and imposed the sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Tehran has repeatedly announced that the US should first lift its anti-Iran sanctions if it wants to return to the deal.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com