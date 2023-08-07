Saudi & Turkish companies sign agreements to localize drone industry

English
sign agreements to localize drone industry

SHAFAQNA-A number of Saudi and Turkish companies have signed an agreement and two Memoranda of Understanding to localize the drone industry and associated systems in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement and the MoU between the Saudi companies specialized in military and defense manufacturing, and Turkish defense companies come as a continuation of two acquisition contracts signed by the Saudi Ministry of Defense two weeks ago with Türkiye’s Baykar for defense industries to raise the readiness of the armed forces and enhance Saudi Arabia’s defense and manufacturing capabilities.

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has also signed, during the ceremony, a localization agreement for the group’s companies with Türkiye’s Baykar, to manufacture electronic systems, mechanical components, and drone structures using composite materials, manufacturing, final aviation testing, in addition to providing training and support services.

Source:  saudigazette

