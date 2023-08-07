Ex-UN rapporteur: Quran burnings proof of broader bias against migrants in Europe

SHAFAQNA-A recent wave of Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark is an assertion of a broader anti-immigrant, anti-non-European right-wing bias, a former UN special rapporteur has said.

“There’s no legitimate purpose by allowing groups to burn the holy scriptures of another religious faith,” Richard Falk, a professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, said.

“It seems to me to serve … no possible constructive purpose. And I think there is a strong case for [such acts to be] prohibited.”

In recent months, far-right groups have desecrated and burnt several copies of the Quran in Denmark and neighbouring Sweden, drawing fierce condemnation from Muslims around the world and calls for measures to stop such acts.

