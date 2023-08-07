English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Ex-UN rapporteur: Quran burnings proof of broader bias against migrants in Europe

0
Quran burnings proof of broader bias against migrant

SHAFAQNA-A recent wave of Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark is an assertion of a broader anti-immigrant, anti-non-European right-wing bias, a former UN special rapporteur has said.

“There’s no legitimate purpose by allowing groups to burn the holy scriptures of another religious faith,” Richard Falk, a professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, said.

“It seems to me to serve … no possible constructive purpose. And I think there is a strong case for [such acts to be] prohibited.”

In recent months, far-right groups have desecrated and burnt several copies of the Quran in Denmark and neighbouring Sweden, drawing fierce condemnation from Muslims around the world and calls for measures to stop such acts.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Attacks on the Quran continue in Denmark

asadian

Former Swedish politician: The Quran burnings could lead to ‘devastating consequences’

asadian

Sweden accuses Russia of spreading false claims about the Quran burnings to harm its NATO bid

asadian

Denmark: Muslims demand long-lasting solution to the Quran burnings

asadian

Denmark tightens border control after the Quran burnings

asadian

Attacks Continue on the Quran in Sweden & Denmark

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.