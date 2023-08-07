Artificial intelligence becomes an anti-theft tool

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Retailers and their tech partners are increasingly adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) to their toolkits for dealing with theft.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Walgreens are using artificial intelligence (AI) in combination with anti-theft technology to combat organized retail theft, which has been on the rise in recent years.

These retailers are teaming up with technology companies to deploy AI-powered video surveillance, facial-recognition cameras, license-plate and vehicle readers, autonomous security robots, RFID tags, and predictive analytic software. The goal is to deter criminals and make theft less appealing, preventing them from even attempting to commit crimes.

While much of that tech has been around for years, it’s now being super powered by AI.

Source: cnbc