English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsSci-Tech

Artificial intelligence becomes an anti-theft tool

0
AI

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Retailers and their tech partners are increasingly adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) to their toolkits for dealing with theft.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Walgreens are using artificial intelligence (AI) in combination with anti-theft technology to combat organized retail theft, which has been on the rise in recent years.

These retailers are teaming up with technology companies to deploy AI-powered video surveillance, facial-recognition cameras, license-plate and vehicle readers, autonomous security robots, RFID tags, and predictive analytic software. The goal is to deter criminals and make theft less appealing, preventing them from even attempting to commit crimes.

While much of that tech has been around for years, it’s now being super powered by AI.

Source: cnbc

Related posts

Artificial intelligence is the world’s newest firefighter

asadian

Scientists Find the Way to Prediction of next pandemic by AI

asadian

Study Explains “Ashura in Italy”

asadian

Study: Racial discrimination increases risk of childhood obesity

asadian

UNSC to hold first meeting on AI

asadian

Iran: AI development pursued with national infrastructure

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.