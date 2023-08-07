Scientists Find the Way to Prediction of next pandemic by AI

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Using machine learning, the system could warn us about the emergence of dangerous virus variants in the future and also allow us to prepare for it in advance.

It’s called the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system, and when tested against actual data from the spread of SARS-CoV-2, it was accurate in predicting which new variants of concern (VOCs) would emerge as the virus mutated.

In machine learning, vast amounts of training data are analyzed by computers to spot patterns, develop algorithms, and then make predictions about how those patterns may play out in future, unknown scenarios.

The specific technique used here by the team is called Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, which essentially crunches the numbers on a set of existing data to predict new data – using not just the averages of the data points but also the relationships between them.

Source: sciencealert