SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The best chance of containing wildfires is through an early response, which is what new models that combine constant surveillance with artificial intelligence hope to bring to the fight.

Pano AI, which keeps watch over 2.4 million hectares (6.2 acres) of land in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana, has become the leading AI startup targeting wildfires and is now expanding its cover in Australia to create the largest blaze-detecting network in the country.

These AI cameras are installed and attached to the Pano Stations or high points like towers or hills. The AI cameras can capture detailed images of the landscape, and the main job of Pano Stations is to keep a constant watch over a large area within a 15-mile distance. Pano AI refers to its technology as ‘Rapid Detect,’ which is a smart and connected platform designed for fire professionals.

Source: foxweather