Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An international team of scientists have discovered an unusual Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a low-mass star called TOI-4860.

he team used the SPECULOOS South Observatory, located in the Atacama Desert in Chile, to measure the planetary signal in several wavelengths and validated the planetary nature.

The new gas giant takes about 1.52 days to complete a full orbit around its host star, but because its host is a cold low mass star, the planet itself can be referred to as a ‘Warm Jupiter’.

This is a subclass of planet that holds particular interest for astronomers looking to build on their initial observations and learn more about how these kinds of planets are formed.

Source: sciencedaily