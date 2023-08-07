English
Türkiye: Several injured after explosion hits grain silos at Derince port

SHAFAQNA-At least 12 people have been injured when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Türkiye.

Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday that three of 12 people injured were in serious condition.
An explosion occurred approximately at 2:40pm (11:40 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, Seddar Yavuz, the governor of Kocaeli where the port is located, said on Monday.

“Initial evaluations show that an explosion occurred due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo,” he added.

“We were told that it is technically possible that a blast could occur due to compression of wheat dust, but we are investigating every possible reason,” Yavuz said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

