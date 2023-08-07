UK began moving asylum seekers from hotels to barge

SHAFAQNA- The United Kingdom has started moving some asylum seekers from hotels onto a large residential barge on its southern coast.

The government says it wants to limit the pull factors attracting asylum seekers to Britain, where more than 50,000 are currently living in hotels after they made the final part of their journey in small dinghies across the English Channel.

Plans to use barges and disused military sites have drawn protests from local communities however, with some complaining over the possible impact to services and questioning whether the sites will become targets for protests.

Others have described the housing for people arriving from countries such as Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan or Albania as inhumane.

The government has said the Bibby Stockholm barge will only house single men and provide “basic and functional” accommodation, along with healthcare provision, catering facilities and onboard security.

Source: Al Jazeera