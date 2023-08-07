At least 11 migrants killed in shipwrecks off Tunisia, Western Sahara

SHAFAQNA– At least 11 migrants have died in shipwrecks off the coasts of Tunisia and Western Sahara on Monday, according to /local court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi.

Much of the North African coast has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum seekers primarily from other parts of the continent, attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life.

Another 44 are missing while two others were rescued from the boat that had 57 people on board, all of them from sub-Saharan African countries.

Survivors of the sinking, near Tunisia’s Kerkennah Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, said the makeshift boat had departed over the weekend from a beach north of the coastal city of Sfax. Masmoudi told AFP coast guard units were searching for more survivors.

The distance between Sfax and Italy’s Lampedusa island is only about 130 kilometers (80 miles).

Authorities in Morocco meanwhile said the bodies of five migrants, all from Senegal, had been recovered while 189 had been rescued after their boat capsized off Western Sahara.

The migrants who were rescued, including at least one woman, were taken to Dakhla on Sunday and handed over to Moroccan authorities, according to the source.