SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presentes a 10-episode series, looking at learning particular attributes from the holy personalities of Karbala. In this episode we learn Courage from Sakina (SA) – Featuring Murtaza Hamdani .

A 10-episode series, looking at learning particular attributes from the holy personalities of Karbala. Dive into a discussion with our host Imran Datoo and our amazing guests, with regards to these attributes and how we can apply them into our lives today. Hear some heartfelt poetry, Nawhas and Latmiyas during each episode. May Allah (swt) accept all our ibadat.

Episode 1: Karbala’s Inspiring Spiritsa – The Courage of Sakina (SA)



www.shafaqna.com