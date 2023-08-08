An expert: Both Iran and Israel should be afraid of “Arabia equipped with nuclear energy”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The former director general of the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, says about the recent developments in the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and the possibility of Saudi Arabia being equipped with nuclear energy: Saudi Arabia must normalize its relationship with Israel in order to achieve its demands from the West and to advance its ambitious projects, but the nuclear issue is a sensitive issue. One of the reasons for Saudi Arabia can be related to Iran’s nuclear case. If Iran wants to have a nuclear and enrichment program, we must have it because it is necessary for the balance of power in the region.

He adds: Saudi Arabia does not need nuclear power, especially with the projects it is doing in the field of solar technology or solar system, and the oil it has. Therefore, it is believed that Saudi Arabia’s goal of moving towards obtaining nuclear technology is not for peaceful purposes, and for this reason, both Iran and Israel should be afraid.

Saudi Arabia needs Israel for development

Qasem Mohebali stated: In an interview he gave two years ago, Bin Salman said that our relations with Israel can be strategic. We are neighbors with Iran and we have to have relations, but we can have strategic relations with Israel. Saudi foreign policy needs Israel to develop, both for security reasons and to obtain high-level technology. The West is also focusing on this point and is worried that if Saudi Arabia acquires advanced weapons, it will become a threat to Israel.

He added: Saudi Arabia must normalize its relationship with Israel in order to achieve its demands from the West and to advance its ambitious projects, but the nuclear issue is a sensitive issue. Saudi Arabia raises this issue for two reasons, of course, if they have raised it, because no Saudi official has mentioned this issue and it has only been discussed in the media. One of the reasons for Saudi Arabia can be related to Iran’s nuclear case. If Iran wants to have a nuclear and enrichment program, we must have it because it is necessary for the balance of power in the region.

Both Iran and Israel should be afraid of Saudi Arabia equipped with nuclear technology

The former Director General of the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran recalled: One of the concerns of the United States regarding Iran’s access to nuclear weapons is the same because it was said that all the countries of the Middle East will go for this technology and global security and the security of the Middle East will be endangered. Saudi Arabia does not need nuclear power, especially with the projects it does in the field of solar technology or solar system, and the oil it has. Today, the developed countries of the world are not looking to use nuclear power. The volume of use of nuclear electricity in the world was at its highest level of 16%, and it was 6% of the total energy, so far this consumption has not happened. The forecasts of the International Energy Agency for the future do not show more than this. Therefore, it is believed that Saudi Arabia’s goal of moving towards obtaining nuclear technology is not for peaceful purposes, and for this reason, both Iran and Israel should be afraid.

Still, the leaders of the Arab world understand the concept of power in military power

He added: Although Saudi Arabia is looking for economic development, the leaders of the Arab world still understand the concept of power in military power. When they seek economic development, it is because they want to have military power and superiority over others. Each of the Arab leaders who came to power claimed to be the leader of the Arab world and the Islamic world. Gamal Abdel Nasser, Gaddafi, Saddam and… this view has a history among some Arabs. All extremist Islamic currents have this thinking, whether Al-Qaeda, ISIS, etc., they all seek to lead the Islamic world and seek power in military power.

Military power also brings security power for the continuation of internal sovereignty and dominance

Mohebali continued: This military power also brings security power for the continuation of internal sovereignty and domination. It is certain that Libya was looking for this case. Libya even bought 80% uranium. After 2003, the Americans loaded that cargo and took it to America. Saddam was looking for this case. Israel bombed Iraq’s nuclear facilities and bases. In the case of Syria, Israel also attacked nuclear facilities in western Syria.

Source: Shafaqna Persian