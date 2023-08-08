Lebanon & Palestine follow up on latest developments at Ain Al-Hilweh camp

SHAFAQNA-Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, follows up on latest developments at Ain El-Hilweh refugee camp with Palestinian delegation.

Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday welcomed in Yarzeh Palestinian Liberation Organization and “Fatah” movement member, Minister Azzam Al-Ahmad, who visited him in the company of Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, and “Fatah” Secretary, Fathi Abu Al-Ardat.

The meeting reportedly discussed the latest developments in Ain El-Hilweh refugee camp.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) “welcomes efforts from all parties concerned in returning the calm to Ein El Hilweh camp, Lebanon, following the armed clashes that took place during the past week,” the agency said in a statement on Aug. 6.

Source: nna-leb.gov, ucanews

www.shafaqna.com