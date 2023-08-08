English
Peaceful response to Quran burnings in Sweden; Chocolates & chat

Peaceful response to Quran burnings in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-Muslims present at the burnings refuse to be provoked as they hand out chocolates and seek dialogue with onlookers.
On a rain-trodden sandy beach in an affluent, suburban area of Sweden’s capital, Husam El Gomati, a sociable entrepreneur originally from Libya, gently placed his hand on the arm of an exasperated, physically imposing young man.

“You’re right, you’re right,” El Gomati said in a soothing voice as the man shouted at a woman from behind a line of stone-faced Swedish police officers, pleading with her not to burn a copy of the Quran.

